Laredo Health Department confirms four cases of monkeypox

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Four cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Laredo.

Health officials say the vaccine has been made available and can be administered at the Laredo Health Department and at the non-profit organization Pillar.

The shots are available particularly for those who might be more prone to contracting the virus.

Dr. Richard Chamberlain wants to inform residents to be mindful when having intimate contact with others.

“You can get monkeypox by brushing up against someone’s arm at a concert, so it’s really important that when do you meet somebody, that you have the lights on and you do ask questions about any rash or bumps you may see on that individual”, said Dr. Chamberlain.

Officials stress to be aware of other sexually transmitted diseases as well.

