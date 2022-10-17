Shop Local
Laredo learning institutions to band together for National Unity Day

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - National Unity Day is a day everyone comes together to take a stand against bullying.

This year, the theme is “Together, we can create a world without bullying”.

This coming Wednesday, four of Laredo’s learning institutions, TAMIU, Laredo College, LISD and UISD are banding together in support of the cause.

UISD officials say that after two years of dealing with the pandemic, schools have seen an increase in bullying whether it be online or in person.

On Wednesday, all of the four guidance and counseling departments will join together to spread the message of bullying prevention.

In support of Unity Day, all institutions will wear orange to prevent bullying and they are asking teachers, students, and the public to take part in the cause.

