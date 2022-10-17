Shop Local
Laredo Police investigate shots fired call in south Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is clearing the air after there was a shots fired call that spooked the community of south Laredo over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday near the 2300 block of Highway 83.

According to Laredo Police, they received a call regarding shots fired in the area.

Authorities confirm shots were fired into the air, stemming from an argument that happened at a place of business, which then escalated into a parking lot area.

Investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department said there were no damages, and no one was injured in the incident.

“The parties that were involved including witnesses were not cooperating in this case. For now, it’s still an ongoing investigation”, said Baeza.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.

