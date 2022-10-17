Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo students apply for student loan forgiveness

Laredo students apply for student loan forgiveness
Laredo students apply for student loan forgiveness(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Student borrowers can now start submitting applications for student loan forgiveness.

The Department of Education has launched its beta test version of its student loan relief website.

Borrowers can fill out an application in advance of the site’s official launch which is set to take place later this month.

This comes after President Biden announced his debt relief plan in August which cancels up to $10,000 of student debt for those earning less than $125,000 a year.

Local student Javier Cantu who is studying nursing believes this amount would be a big weight off his shoulder.

“It’s kind of a little bit, it feels like it’s kind of like a scam because it’s so straight forward, you know? I already went and I processed all my stuff, but it feels weird, it feels awkward”, said Cantu.

Now applications will not be processed until the official website goes live, but the borrowers who submit their applications during the beta testing phase will not need to reapply.

For more information click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
Local group investigates paranormal activity in Laredo
Local group investigates paranormal activity in Laredo
The video shows the operator escaping his tow truck about 10 seconds before the train barrels...
Video shows moment train slams into tow truck
Eliazar Garcia, 41
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Survivor of deadly human smuggling case in San Antonio speaks to ABC News
Survivor of deadly human smuggling case in San Antonio speaks to ABC News

Latest News

Laredo Police investigate shots fired call in south Laredo
Laredo Police investigate shots fired call in south Laredo
El Cenizo
Laredo City Council to discuss adding new international bridge
Laredo City Council to discuss adding new international bridge
Laredo City Council to discuss adding new international bridge
Laredo learning institutions to band together for National Unity Day
Laredo learning institutions to band together for National Unity Day