Laredo students apply for student loan forgiveness

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Student borrowers can now start submitting applications for student loan forgiveness.

The Department of Education has launched its beta test version of its student loan relief website.

Borrowers can fill out an application in advance of the site’s official launch which is set to take place later this month.

This comes after President Biden announced his debt relief plan in August which cancels up to $10,000 of student debt for those earning less than $125,000 a year.

Local student Javier Cantu who is studying nursing believes this amount would be a big weight off his shoulder.

“It’s kind of a little bit, it feels like it’s kind of like a scam because it’s so straight forward, you know? I already went and I processed all my stuff, but it feels weird, it feels awkward”, said Cantu.

Now applications will not be processed until the official website goes live, but the borrowers who submit their applications during the beta testing phase will not need to reapply.

