Local group investigates paranormal activity in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While some are skeptics of paranormal activity, others are believers and have even dedicated their lives to helping others connect with lost loved ones.

For nearly a decade, a Laredo team has investigated homes and areas around Webb County.

It’s a family affair for Torres Paranormal Investigations.

The founder, Angel Torres says he does it to help others and it’s all for free.

Founded in January 2016, Angel Torres founded the group after a devastating lost.

“Well, what got me going was when my oldest boy passed away. He was coming to visit us, and I wanted to start to learn how to better communicate with him, and it worked”, said Torres.

A visit felt by others in Torres family like his daughter Savannah.

“When my brother first passed away, there was this light in my parents’ house that didn’t work in the kitchen that light never worked and all of a sudden it started blinking. It was a coincidence every time I would talk to him or say, hey Tim is it you?”, said Savannah.

The encounter led him to create Torres Paranormal Investigation.

“It was just my wife and I at the beginning and that was it. I’m very happy and thank God it’s growing as it is”, said Torres.

Hansel Lopez, Juan Arturo Vela and Mike Chapa joined the group later on.

“I do believe in all that, the paranormal. But now, groups are coming out into the open. Now, I joined Torres to study the paranormal”, said Chapa.

“I mean I’m a skeptic when it comes to this, before this I didn’t believe that much. Once I joined an investigation, that’s when I started seeing more concrete evidence that there is something out here”, said Vela.

The group’s Facebook page is filled with images from their investigations.

Some experiences are shared on their page, others are not, at the request of the family.

“Sometimes we get like families that want to get proof that sometimes people don’t believe them and that things are happening within their homes”, said Lopez.

They’ve invested money from their own pockets, equipment believed to track and catch the paranormal.

From advanced speaker boxes, digital recorders and cameras that pick up heat signatures; the group uses the equipment to conduct their operations.

Angel hopes their services give families some sense of closure.

“Our ultimate goal is to help individuals who have issues with the paranormal and their home. To communicate with them and see who they are, in some cases they have unfinished business they want to talk about”, said Torres.

With over 40 investigations recorded their team is now over 20 strong and there’s no sign of them slowing down.

If you’d like to see part two and three of our KGNS special series they will air on KGNS Sunday, Oct. 23, and Sunday, Oct. 30, you can also catch them online the day after.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.