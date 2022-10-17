Loop 20 expansion project to impact park and golf course

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A road project that has been in the works for several years will impact a couple of our recreational areas.

The Casa Blanca State Park and the golf course will change after a redesign of Loop 20.

County commissioners approved architects for the golf course; however, TxDOT wants to reassure the public that any area they take for this project will be compensated.

“Naturally, since the agencies know that we’re going to impact the park and part of that golf course, it’s up to the different agencies, in this case it’s the Webb County, to redesign their golf course so it continues to be a viable golf course, so that people can go on and enjoy it. So, that belongs to the county, to decide how they want to reconfigure that”, said Leal.

According to Leal, TxDOT working in coordination with other agencies will ensure the project is a win for both the county and the golf course.

Other impacted agencies along the expansion project include the UISD Food Production Center and the National Guard.

The project will widen from two to three lanes in each direction as well as on and off ramps for the corridor between US-59 and I-35.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.