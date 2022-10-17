Shop Local
Man wanted for aggravated assault

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are asking for your help locating a man wanted for aggravated assault.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Eliazar Garcia, 41.

He is roughly five feet, seven inches, has black hair and brown eyes and weighs 180 pounds.

His last known address is the 2100 block of Pine Street in Laredo, Texas 78046.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call 956-415-2878.

You may qualify for a reward of $1,000.

