TAMIU receives $3.5 million dollars for STEM students(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The next pandemic might be way different than the one we have lived but our community is making sure to we are prepared for it.

More than $3.5 million dollars will be invested on STEM students in TAMIU.

Congressman Cuellar joined university President Dr. Pablo Arenaz to present the grant which will focus on student enrollment, retention, and graduation rates.

Professors at TAMIU say investing in research capacity is crucial now more than ever and investments like this one help the community prepare for future medical emergencies.

“The scientists have predicted that the next pandemic is going to be related to anti-microbial resistance, so we need to prepare well. And this type of basic research is really putting forward the foundations for designing new drugs, for new drug discoveries, and then translational research.”

Dr. Pathirana says fungal infections are alarmingly increasing in the world and they will study the leading cause for bloodstream related infections in the U.S.

Dr. Pathirana hopes her investigation will help provide more drug options to treat this And build strong science in biomedical inventions.

