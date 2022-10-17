Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Webb County approves temporary deputy medical examiner

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County votes to fund additional help for the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

During their recent meeting, Commissioners gave the green light to move forward with an agreement with Dr. Siegfried Pueblitz.

Dr. Pueblitz will temporarily perform the duties of deputy chief medical examiner. The contract is for the amount of $2,000 per day.

With the pay not exceeding $18,000.

Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina says the county has had this assistant position open for a while. “We’re at 300,000 right now. We still can’t get anybody. There’s a lot of people that are retiring, there’s not a lot of people in this field anymore. This is going on in the whole state of texas and the United States. So right now, we’re fishing and we’re fishing as large as we can. We’re going to do anything we can to get these positions filled”, said Tijerina.

The temporary position will only be filled by dr. Pueblitz from Nov. 6 to Nov. 14.

