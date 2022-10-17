Shop Local
Woman loses limb after attempting to jump on a train

(Source: Pixabay)
By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman loses part of her leg after attempting to jump on a moving train over the weekend.

The incident happened on Friday at around 1 a.m. near the train tracks on Carrier Road and Frontage Drive.

According to Laredo Police, the victim was a migrant woman who was attempting to jump onto the railcar.

Jose Espinoza with the Laredo Police Department said, two Laredo Police officers, Eduardo Benavides and officer Marcial Ramirez Jr were able to help her during her time of need.

“The caller was a female; she had advised that her leg had been severed by the train. She did not provide an exact location, but officers that were canvassing the area were able to find her. The female had lost a part of her leg. They immediately applied life-saving measures, they applied a tourniquet”, said Espinoza.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

