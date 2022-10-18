Shop Local
Car chase near Santo Niño area places area schools on temporary lockdown

(WITN)
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Police Department has stated that the Santo Niño area has been secured and the schools have resumed their normal operations after a car chase ended by the intersection of S New York Avenue and Boulanger Street.

Police also say charges are pending in the case.

Below is the original story:

The Laredo Police Department confirms that a car chase has placed some schools in the Santo Niño area on a temporary lockdown.

Police say this is only a precautionary measure to ensure campus safety. There is a heavy police presence at the intersection of S New York Avenue and Boulanger Street.

According to police, there are people in custody.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated once more details are known.

