Car chase near Santo Niño area places area schools on temporary lockdown

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Police Department has stated that the Santo Niño area has been secured and the schools have resumed their normal operations after a car chase ended by the intersection of S New York Avenue and Boulanger Street.

Police also say charges are pending in the case.

Below is the original story:

The Laredo Police Department confirms that a car chase has placed some schools in the Santo Niño area on a temporary lockdown.

Police say this is only a precautionary measure to ensure campus safety. There is a heavy police presence at the intersection of S New York Avenue and Boulanger Street.

According to police, there are people in custody.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated once more details are known.

