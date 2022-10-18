Century City resident raises concerns over ongoing construction project

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Construction on the project in Century City is not taking place fast enough for a resident in the neighborhood.

Since March of 2022, Century Boulevard near North Century Drive has been closed to drivers as crews with the city of Laredo work to improve the drainage system in the area. This includes maintenance improvements to the sewage line that will prevent flooding near the bridge.

A resident in the area, Maria San Miguel, is concerned about the dangers overflowing water could cause in the area. ”The concern is that the water has been accumulating in that area there where they are working on. They’ve been like this for a number of months. The rainy season is coming along and we’re going to see a lot of other tragedies coming along our way,” said San Miguel.

Officials with the city of Laredo Engineering Department say that the construction on the bridge is projected to be done by December 15, 2022. The repairs on the sewage system are set to be completed by March 2023.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.