City of Laredo cuts ties with company that manages Uni-Trade Stadium

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo ends ties with the company managing Uni-Trade Stadium. This decision now effectively puts the future of the stadium in limbo.

During Monday night’s meeting on October 17, council voted to end its contract with STX Venue Management. This comes weeks after the city decided not to renew its contract with the Tecolotes de Los Dos Laredo baseball team.

In the vote, council member Vidal Rodriguez voted against canceling the contract. He tells KGNS he voted against ending the contract due to concerns about the city not making use of the baseball stadium. “I know for sure the renovation is going to go on. It is millions of dollars worth of renovations. Other than that, I think it will be closed. That is what happens next and that is why I didn’t agree with the decision made yesterday,” said Rodriguez. He went on to say that STX had a couple of concerts scheduled that are expected to resume as scheduled.

KGNS reached out to STX Venue Management for comment, but so far we have not received a response.

