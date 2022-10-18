Shop Local
Clearing Skies, Chilly Dawns

By Richard Berler
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large dry airmass is moving south through the Great Plains, and has brought much cooler weather to south Texas. The clearing skies will allow for heat to readily escape to space from the earth’s surface. This will bring chilly dawns Wednesday and on Thursday. We will have bright sunshine with low humidity during Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70′s, temperatures typical of mid to late November. A trend to much warmer temperatures will begin Thursday afternoon as the cool airmass moves away to the east.

