Concord Hills’ new exit might soon be available for south Laredo residents

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After more than several years of waiting a new exit might soon be available to residents in south Laredo.

This new street will run through Highway 359 to Los Presidentes and Lomas del Sur. The council member for District 2 Vidal Rodriguez spoke with city employees and contractors about an update on the project.

The city of Laredo engineer Ramon Chavez told the council member that supply chain issues, water pipeline fixtures, and weather were some of the reasons why the project was delayed. “Do I believe the reasons? Yes. Are they elaborating or extending the reasons? Yes. I mean, being there for six years I’ve noticed over the years that a lot of the projects are on standby. It’s too much preparedness and management and departments that staff is just looking at and waiting that somebody to say, ‘someone give me directions so I can complete a project,’” said Rodriguez.

The second exit was expected to open in May of 2022. Council member Rodriguez shares that the new exit should be open for people to use by November 2022.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.