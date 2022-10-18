Dia de Los Muertos exhibition in Laredo getting ready

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Gallery 201 is getting ready to host a Dia de Los Muertos celebration and you can be one of the exhibitors.

The art gallery’s yearly November 2 exhibit has already gathered a couple of contestants. The owner of the gallery, Gayle Rodriguez, says having this space for artists in Laredo is important. “We have a lot of talent in Laredo, and a lot of our talented artists leave Laredo to go other places, but a lot of them stay here. It’s very nice to recognize that Laredo has growing artists daily. From elementary school to middle school, high school, and then professionals as they go on, and even college students. It’s very important that we recognize that we have a growing population of artists from Laredo,” said Rodriguez.

Entries have already started to arrive at Gallery 201. If you want your piece to be showcased in the upcoming event, you can contact them at galeria201@yahoo.com or call them at 956-237-0627.

