Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Dia de Los Muertos exhibition in Laredo getting ready

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Gallery 201 is getting ready to host a Dia de Los Muertos celebration and you can be one of the exhibitors.

The art gallery’s yearly November 2 exhibit has already gathered a couple of contestants. The owner of the gallery, Gayle Rodriguez, says having this space for artists in Laredo is important. “We have a lot of talent in Laredo, and a lot of our talented artists leave Laredo to go other places, but a lot of them stay here. It’s very nice to recognize that Laredo has growing artists daily. From elementary school to middle school, high school, and then professionals as they go on, and even college students. It’s very important that we recognize that we have a growing population of artists from Laredo,” said Rodriguez.

Entries have already started to arrive at Gallery 201. If you want your piece to be showcased in the upcoming event, you can contact them at galeria201@yahoo.com or call them at 956-237-0627.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
Fire at Texas pumpkin patch damages 73 vehicles
Fire at Texas pumpkin patch damages 73 vehicles
Local group investigates paranormal activity in Laredo
Local group investigates paranormal activity in Laredo
Laredo Police investigate shots fired call in south Laredo
Laredo Police investigate shots fired call in south Laredo
Car chase in Santo Nino area
Vehicle pursuit prompts brief lockdown at South Laredo school

Latest News

Artists preparing Dia de los Muertos exhibit
Artists preparing Dia de los Muertos exhibit
Concord Hills’ new exit might soon be available
Concord Hills’ new exit might soon be available for south Laredo residents
Concord Hills’ new exit might soon be available for south Laredo residents
Concord Hills’ new exit might soon be available for south Laredo residents
Raising awareness of mental health service needs in Laredo
Raising awareness of mental health service needs in Laredo