DPS Troopers foil human smuggling attempt in east Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Nearly a dozen undocumetned immigrants are found inside a tractor trailer in east Laredo over the weekend.

The incident happened on Oct. 15 when DPS Troopers discovered several people getting into a tractor trailer on Davy Ward Street.

DPS Troopers halted what they believed to be an illicit smuggling activity.

Agents arrived and were able to detain 11 undocumented immigrants who were from Mexico and Guatemala.

All were turned over to Border Patrol for processing.

