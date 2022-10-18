Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Fall like weather

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning make sure you take your umbrella and wear something warm because its going to be a rainy and a cool day.

Today we are expected to reach a high of 60s but due to cloudy skies and rain our temperatures will dropping into the upper 50s.

Tonight partly cloudy a low of 51.

Tomorrow will be a cool morning in the 50s with sunny skies and a high of 75.

Temperatures will start to warm up by the weekend were highs will be in the low 90s to upper 80s and lows in the 70s.

Take your umbrella and don’t forget your jacket.

Have a good day .

