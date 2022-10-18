Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo College to hold Fall Festival

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo College is getting ready to celebrate the autumn season by hosting a fall festival!

After two years of dealing with the coronavirus, the college has decided to bring back its annual fall fest to provide Laredoans with a fun family outing.

Before the pandemic, the event would bring plenty of vendors, activities, games and even a petting zoo to the grounds of Laredo College.

The event is student driven, so students will be selling food and snacks at the booths.

The festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Laredo College south campus.

There will be live music and even a costume contest for the kids.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
Local group investigates paranormal activity in Laredo
Local group investigates paranormal activity in Laredo
Fire at Texas pumpkin patch damages 73 vehicles
Fire at Texas pumpkin patch damages 73 vehicles
Laredo Police investigate shots fired call in south Laredo
Laredo Police investigate shots fired call in south Laredo
The video shows the operator escaping his tow truck about 10 seconds before the train barrels...
Video shows moment train slams into tow truck

Latest News

Laredo College to hold fall fest
Laredo College to hold fall fest
Court rules for City of El Cenizo to hold elections
Power outage reported in south Webb County
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Cool, Showers End Tuesday
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast