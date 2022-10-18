Laredo College to hold Fall Festival

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo College is getting ready to celebrate the autumn season by hosting a fall festival!

After two years of dealing with the coronavirus, the college has decided to bring back its annual fall fest to provide Laredoans with a fun family outing.

Before the pandemic, the event would bring plenty of vendors, activities, games and even a petting zoo to the grounds of Laredo College.

The event is student driven, so students will be selling food and snacks at the booths.

The festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Laredo College south campus.

There will be live music and even a costume contest for the kids.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.