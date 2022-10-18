Laredo family remembers loved one killed in AstroWorld Music Festival

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s been almost a year since a music festival in Houston turned deadly resulting in the deaths of ten people, one of which was a Laredoan.

Last November, Rodolfo “Rudy” Peña, 20 was one of many concertgoers who was looking to have a good time at the AstroWorld Music Festival organized by Travis Scott and Live Nation.

Rudy’s mother Maria de los Angeles Peña said her son was a sports and music lover, sociable, hardworking and loved to dance.

After hearing about the mass crowds and concertgoers getting trampled on, Rudy’s family attempted to get a hold of him, but they did not receive any calls or texts.

Ms. Peña rushed to Houston, to check on her son, but then she got the call that no mother ever wants to hear.

Authorites informed her about how her son was one of the victims killed in the concert.

When asked if she was going to file a lawsuit about this matter, she says there’s already a lawsuit going on at the moment, but the case is pending.

Even after several months, the family is still healing from the loss of their loved one.

They continue to honor Rudy’s life in many different ways.

We reached out to the family’s law firm about the status of the lawsuit.

They said they cannot provide any details at this time because it is a federal case.

