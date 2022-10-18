LISD teaches students the dangers of drugs

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo school district wants make sure its students make the right decision in and out of the classrooms.

On Tuesday morning, LISD kicked-off Red Ribbon Week at the Martin High School gym.

The ceremony kicked off with testimonies and resource information for students.

Among those educating students were representatives from Scan Laredo, a non-profit that offers prevention, intervention, and treatment services.

Veronica Jimenez from Scan said this is an event they look forward every year.

“We try to bring guest speakers from local law enforcement agencies including the DEA and other law enforcement. And we always have different presenters to try to talk to the kids about the dangers of substance use”, said Jimenez.

One presenter was Marina Moreno, the founder of Myke’s Purpose for Overdose Awareness.

She says losing her son motivates her to speak about the dangers of doing drugs.

Moreno has even experienced students who say they change their life after hearing her story.

She advises parents to stay vigilant of their kids and always pay attention to detail.

“I would say to parents to just be aware of how their kids are acting, if they distance from the family, to be more there for them, to speak to them”, said Moreno.

Moreno said she is open to help anyone in need.

