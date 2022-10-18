Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

McDonald’s iconic Halloween pails are finally back

The limited-edition Happy Meals will only be available through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.
The limited-edition Happy Meals will only be available through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.(McDonald's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – McDonald’s beloved Halloween pail Happy Meals are back!

Starting Tuesday, you can get your hands on one of the three iconic buckets – McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin. The buckets will hold your Happy Meal of choice.

But don’t wait – the limited-edition Happy Meals will only be available through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.

The Halloween pails holding Happy Meals first debuted in 1986 and were last seen in 2016.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
Local group investigates paranormal activity in Laredo
Local group investigates paranormal activity in Laredo
Laredo Police investigate shots fired call in south Laredo
Laredo Police investigate shots fired call in south Laredo
The video shows the operator escaping his tow truck about 10 seconds before the train barrels...
Video shows moment train slams into tow truck
Eliazar Garcia, 41
Man wanted for aggravated assault

Latest News

Some Microsoft employees will soon be looking for new jobs.
Microsoft to cut nearly 1,000 workers
The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 on Tuesday.
Winning $494M lottery ticket sold in city battered by Ian
The iconic leg lamp and Peter Billigsley return in the HBO Max sequel to "A Christmas Story."
Ralphie returns in ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel teaser
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022, hitting...
Ukraine’s power, water supplies under Russian attack again