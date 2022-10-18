New deputy consul general of Mexico in Laredo

Shop Local
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo has a new deputy consul general of Mexico, coming all the way from Sacramento, California. Martin Alcala Salgado’s duties here in Laredo will see him be in charge of trade and political issues.

Alcala Salgado says he is here to work with Mexican Nationals and promote understanding and bilateral relations between Laredo and Nuevo Laredo. He points out that the work done by Mexican consulates in other parts of the United States is different than the work being done at the border. ”For me, it’s a solid challenge to be here in Laredo. I will contribute with my experience to the excellent work that the consulate has done all those years with consul general Juan Carlos Mendoza,” said Alcala Salgado.

Alcala Salgado had previously been the deputy consul general of Mexico in Sacramento for seven years.

