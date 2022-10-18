Shop Local
Power outage reported in south Webb County

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY (KGNS) - Over a thousand residents are waking up without power Tuesday morning.

According to the AEP’s website, 1,049 residents living in the Rio Bravo/El Cenizo area are without power.

This is possibly due to the recent shower activity that our area experienced Monday night and Tuesday morning.

AEP crews are aware of the issue, and they are working on restoring power.

Power should be restored by 11:30 a.m.

Eight new immigration courts open in Laredo