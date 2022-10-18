Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Raising awareness of mental health service needs in Laredo

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Border Region Behavioral Health Center is raising awareness towards their cause in October.

A proclamation was read on Tuesday, October 18 and the public was reminded about the services being offered to people with disabilities.

The health center says many people experienced anxiety, depression, stress, and even suicidal tendencies during the pandemic to the extent of needing therapy of some sort.

Maria Sanchez, the executive director of the health center, said, ”I think there is a great focus because of the pandemic. There was a lot of isolation and as a result of that, people lost jobs. When that occurs, sometimes there could be a crisis. Sometimes they need help, but there is a lot of focus on mental health because of the things that happened throughout the country. So, we’re here to serve the community in that capacity.”

Officials with the organization say they not only focus on mental health, but also focus on the whole patient with primary care as well.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
Fire at Texas pumpkin patch damages 73 vehicles
Fire at Texas pumpkin patch damages 73 vehicles
Local group investigates paranormal activity in Laredo
Local group investigates paranormal activity in Laredo
Laredo Police investigate shots fired call in south Laredo
Laredo Police investigate shots fired call in south Laredo
Car chase in Santo Nino area
Vehicle pursuit prompts brief lockdown at South Laredo school

Latest News

Dia de Los Muertos exhibition in Laredo getting ready
Dia de Los Muertos exhibition in Laredo getting ready
Artists preparing Dia de los Muertos exhibit
Artists preparing Dia de los Muertos exhibit
Concord Hills’ new exit might soon be available
Concord Hills’ new exit might soon be available for south Laredo residents
Concord Hills’ new exit might soon be available for south Laredo residents
Concord Hills’ new exit might soon be available for south Laredo residents
Raising awareness of mental health service needs in Laredo
Raising awareness of mental health service needs in Laredo