Raising awareness of mental health service needs in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Border Region Behavioral Health Center is raising awareness towards their cause in October.

A proclamation was read on Tuesday, October 18 and the public was reminded about the services being offered to people with disabilities.

The health center says many people experienced anxiety, depression, stress, and even suicidal tendencies during the pandemic to the extent of needing therapy of some sort.

Maria Sanchez, the executive director of the health center, said, ”I think there is a great focus because of the pandemic. There was a lot of isolation and as a result of that, people lost jobs. When that occurs, sometimes there could be a crisis. Sometimes they need help, but there is a lot of focus on mental health because of the things that happened throughout the country. So, we’re here to serve the community in that capacity.”

Officials with the organization say they not only focus on mental health, but also focus on the whole patient with primary care as well.

