United South High School teacher recognized as Teacher of the Month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An unsuspecting United ISD teacher got a huge surprise.

Claudia De La Cruz, college prep instructor at United South High School was not told to expect visitors in her class on Tuesday, October 18, so was surprised when the group entered her classroom with the big announcement that she was selected as the KGNS Teacher of the Month for September.

Having received multiple nominations, including some from students and family members, De La Cruz was awarded $250 to use as she pleases courtesy of the program’s sponsor, the Tellez Law Firm.

After overcoming her initial surprise, Ms. De La Cruz shared what inspires her to continue teaching each year. ”This award means a lot to me knowing that my students were the ones that recognized and acknowledged the hard work, effort, and time that I put into my employment and work ethic as a professional here at United South High School. I’m very humbled to know that I was able to get this achievement and I want to thank the law offices of Joey Tellez for honoring such wonderful teachers around our community,” said De La Cruz.

The KGNS Teacher of the Month program recognizes two teachers per month. If you’d like to nominate a teacher, you can click here.

