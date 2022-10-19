Accused serial killer transferred to a Bexar County Jail

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Jury selection is right around the corner for the former agent accused of killing several women back in 2018.

In preparation for the trial that is expected to gain national attention, Juan David Ortiz has been transferred to Bexar County Jail.

During pretrial in August, Ortiz’s defense team asked for a change of venue, and it was granted.

Ortiz, a former Border Patrol agent is charged with capital murder of multiple persons.

Ortiz’s alleged murder spree began in Sept. of 2018.

Melissa Ramirez, Claudia Anne Luera, Griselda Cantu and Jannelle Ortiz were all found dead with gunshot wounds within weeks of each other off I-35, north of Laredo.

Jury selection is scheduled for Friday Oct. 21.

The District Attorney for Webb and Zapata County, Isidro Alaniz said he is seeking life without parole.

“It is very important that once the jury is seated the judge will give them instructions not to give them to read up and look the case on social media. To also stay away from looking up the case, investigating the case. They need to keep a clear mind so when they come to court, they have no opinion about the guilty or innocence”, said Alaniz.

The trial is set to begin Nov. 28 and is anticipated to last two weeks.

