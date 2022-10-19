Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Altuve poised to break out as Astros host Yankees in ALCS

Houston Astros
Houston Astros(Source: Houston Astros)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros star Jose Altuve has long been a postseason powerhouse. But the diminutive second baseman has been a non-factor at the plate since the playoffs began.

The Astros are hoping Altuve returns to form as they’re back in the AL Championship Series for a sixth straight year and hosting the New York Yankees in Game 1 on Wednesday night.

The three-time batting champion and 2017 AL MVP went 0 for 16 in Houston’s three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS.

Altuve, the team’s leadoff hitter, was 0 for 8 before rookie Jeremy Pena’s homer in the 18th inning lifted the Astros to the 1-0 win in Game 3 of that series.

Most Read

Woman remembers son nearly a year after AstroWorld tragedy
Laredo family remembers loved one killed in AstroWorld Music Festival
Car chase in Santo Nino area
Vehicle pursuit prompts brief lockdown at South Laredo school
Fire at Texas pumpkin patch damages 73 vehicles
Fire at Texas pumpkin patch damages 73 vehicles
Claudia De La Cruz recognized as Teacher of the Month
United South High School teacher recognized as Teacher of the Month
A vehicle accident is reported at a north Laredo mobile store.
Car crashes into north Laredo mobile store