Car crashes into north Laredo mobile store

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A vehicle accident is reported at a north Laredo mobile store.

The incident happened a little after noon at the 100 block of Del Mar.

According to Laredo Police, an elderly woman crashed into a mobile store.

Officials with the Laredo Police and fire department were on hand to assist those involved.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

