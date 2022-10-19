Car crashes into north Laredo mobile store

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A vehicle accident is reported at a north Laredo mobile store.

The incident happened a little after noon at the 100 block of Del Mar.

According to Laredo Police, an elderly woman crashed into a mobile store.

Officials with the Laredo Police and fire department were on hand to assist those involved.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

