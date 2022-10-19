Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Carbon monoxide at Kansas City school sends 8 to hospital

FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018. Students and staff were moved...
FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018. Students and staff were moved to another school after eight people were taken to the hospital due to high carbon monoxide levels at a Kansas City school.(MaxPixel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City fire officials say six students and two adults were taken to a hospital for evaluations after a carbon monoxide leak at an elementary school.

Emergency responders were called to Longfellow Elementary School Wednesday morning after several children reported being ill.

Assistant Fire Chief Jimmy Walker said firefighters found “extremely high” levels of carbon monoxide inside the school. Walker said no one suffered life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the leak is under investigation.

Other students and staff were taken to another school for the day.

A school district spokeswoman said the district had its heating systems checked last week and no problems were detected.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman remembers son nearly a year after AstroWorld tragedy
Laredo family remembers loved one killed in AstroWorld Music Festival
Car chase in Santo Nino area
Vehicle pursuit prompts brief lockdown at South Laredo school
Fire at Texas pumpkin patch damages 73 vehicles
Fire at Texas pumpkin patch damages 73 vehicles
Claudia De La Cruz recognized as Teacher of the Month
United South High School teacher recognized as Teacher of the Month
A vehicle accident is reported at a north Laredo mobile store.
Car crashes into north Laredo mobile store

Latest News

FILE - The FDA said the new booster option for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is for people ...
US clears Novavax COVID booster dose
KGNS recognizes Eighth Graders of the Month
KGNS recognizes Eighth Graders of the Month
Social media attacks on the rise, victims feel financial and emotional impact
Social media attacks on the rise, victims feel financial and emotional impact
Martial law has been declared in four annexed regions of Ukraine. (CNN, RTL GERMANY,...
Putin declares martial law in 4 annexed regions of Ukraine
Social media attacks on the rise, victims feel financial and emotional impact