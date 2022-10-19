City of Laredo announces new road to help alleviate traffic on Mines Road

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new project aims to bring some much-needed relief to the Mines Road area.

Drivers who use Mines Road know that traffic can get pretty hectic which is why leaders announced plans to build a new roadway.

On Wednesday, Congressman Henry Cuellar presented a $3 million dollar check to city leaders which will help pay for the creation of Vallecillo Road, a new road that connects Mines Road to I-35.

Council member for District Seven Vanessa Perez said this a huge step in right direction.

“This is an amazing day. I’m excited that this project finally got the funding that it needs so we can go ahead and move forward”, Perez.

As residential areas continue to grow along Mines Road, the neighborhoods are requiring better access to I-35.

“When we need to get out to 35 to get into the city or to get out of the city, this is going to give us that other option. And also, for all the people who work out there in the trade industry, it’s going to move everything better”, said Perez.

The City of Laredo’s Interim Economic Development Director Miriam Castillo also agrees that this road will assist the growing industry.

“When more than 13 industrial parks are located in that area, and more than 60% of all the truck traffic that is being handled in that area, this really, really means a lot for the connectivity and the mobility for the residents and the commercial vehicles”, said Castillo.

Castillo says Vallecillo Road will have a great economic impact to the city by providing a better system for businesses in the area.

Construction of the project is set to start in the first quarter of 2026.

