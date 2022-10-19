City of Laredo to hold Autism townhall meeting

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In an effort to obtain more feedback from the Laredo community regarding an autism and special needs masterplan, the City of Laredo Health Department will hold its second autism town hall meeting.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Joe A. Guerra Laredo Public Library on Calton Road.

The townhall meeting is a collaboration between council member Vanessa Perez, the mayor’s Blue Ribbon Committee for people with disabilities, the Laredo Autism Coalition and the City of Laredo Health Department.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.