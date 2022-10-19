Committee works to make Laredo a disabled-accessible city

Shop Local
By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In Texas, 11% of our population lives with a disability and in Laredo, it’s 12% of our population who has a disability.

The People with Disabilities Blue Ribbon Committee held its monthly meeting on Wednesday, October 19. They say having a disabled-accessible city is their most important mission.

One important issue to tackle is the unemployment of people with disabilities. Daniel Castillon, the chair of the committee, said, “I believe that one of the things that we need, that people usually struggle with as a community, is the issue of jobs for individuals with disabilities. As a community, we need to try to do more, because once individuals or young people with disabilities finish high school, what do they do?”

Castillon says it’s important to fulfill vocationally for people with disabilities as it is their right to contribute to the community.

The People with Disabilities Blue Ribbon Committee meetings are open to the public. If you want to know more information, you can call the Laredo Health Department at (956) 795-4900.

