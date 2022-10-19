Consulate General of Mexico invites the ‘ Dos Laredos’ community to take part in altar contest

Shop Local
By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The altar of the dead is one the most important symbols of the day of the dead celebration. The tradition of placing the altar has to do with the belief that, during the celebration of the Day of the Dead, the deceased’s souls are allowed to return to the world of the living.

In an effort to continue this tradition, The Mexican Cultural Institute of Laredo, the Consulate General of Mexico in Laredo, the Laredo Center for the Arts, and Uni-Trade are inviting the community of the “Dos Laredos” to create their own altars and be a part of its “altar contest”.

You can submit as an individual/family, or as a company/organization. The altar must follow Mexican tradition and must be dedicated to a person or people who have passed away.

Requirements:

· Participants must reside in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas or one of the following Texas counties that are the constituency of the Consulate General of Mexico: Webb, Zapata, Jim Hogg, McMullen, La Salle, and Duval.

· The altar must adhere to Mexican tradition and must be dedicated to a person or people who have passed away.

· Some traditional elements that must be present on the altar, at least 5 of the following: bread of the dead, sweets, sugar skulls, vases, salt, glasses with water, pinole, flowers, sweet pumpkin, incense with copal, fruits of the season, flower path, bundles of corn, candles or nightstands, favorite foods or drinks of the deceased, photographs, cross, confetti, copal and incense, mat, tablecloth, silk fabrics, personal objects, and religious elements.

· Respect for tradition should be considered, so it should not have any element of another celebration, such as Halloween; otherwise, it will be disqualified.

· It must not contain any political or propaganda message.

· The size, volume, and weight of the altar are free.

· The age and nationality of the participants will not have any restrictions, but the country of nationality and the place of residence must be stated.

For the complete rules and to register visit: https://bit.ly/RegistroAltares22

The deadline to receive the registration and photographs of the altars is November 1, 2022 at 4 p.m. For information you contact organizers at icmdelaredo@gmail.com

