Cool Tonight, Warming Trend Begins Thursday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cool airmass is beginning to move away to our east. It will still be nearby to be our main weather control tonight. With clear skies, light wind and dry air, the daytime heat will radiate from the surface to space efficiently, and our temperatures will cool to the low 50′s by sunrise. Warmer air is already moving in aloft, and this will be seen at the surface as warmer 80′s Thursday afternoon. The warming trend will continue through the weekend with warmer nights, and slowly rising humidity.

