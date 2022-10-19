Help put a stop to the vandalism at Laredo Parks!

Shop Local
Help stop the vandalism at Laredo parks(KGNS)
By Christian Del Rio
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating the culprits responsible for vandalizing a popular Laredo park.

North Central Park is a place where Laredoans go to escape to either play basketball, volleyball, go swimming or skateboard.

Unfortunately, the facility was recently vandalized.

The most recent reported crime happened on Tuesday.

Park-goers reported damages to the restroom and water fountains.

Laredo Police have opened an investigation into the crime.

According to investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department, North Central Park is just one of many parks that was vandalized.

Vandalism has also been reported at El Progresso, Santa Fe, Independence Hills and Concord Hills.

Baeza said that the perpetrators tend to leave their mark behind.

“The graffiti that they leave behind is tagging, it’s usually groups or associations with tag artists. A tag is basically a person’s signature or initials, so I don’t think that there is much criminal organization act, other than the fact that they are damaging community property”, said Baeza.

If you have any information on the vandalism at the parks or if you see any suspicious activity at any of the public facilities, you are asked to call the Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or submit a tip via the LPD app.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All tips or calls remain anonymous.

Baeza adds this type of activity such as damaging public or private property is considered a class c misdemeanor.

If found guilty, the person could face prison time and be fined anywhere from $2,000 to $10,000.

Park officials say when the parks are vandalized they need to spend funds to repair the damages.

