Hit and run accident reported in downtown Laredo
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A hit and run accident is reported in downtown Laredo.
According to the Laredo Police Department, it happened near Scott and Santa Ursula.
Authorities said Border Patrol was allegedly chasing a vehicle that ultimately crashed.
The driver then got out and fled on foot.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
