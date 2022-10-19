Shop Local
Hit and run accident reported in downtown Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A hit and run accident is reported in downtown Laredo.

According to the Laredo Police Department, it happened near Scott and Santa Ursula.

Authorities said Border Patrol was allegedly chasing a vehicle that ultimately crashed.

The driver then got out and fled on foot.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

