Hit and run accident reported in downtown Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A hit and run accident is reported in downtown Laredo.

According to the Laredo Police Department, it happened near Scott and Santa Ursula.

Authorities said Border Patrol was allegedly chasing a vehicle that ultimately crashed.

The driver then got out and fled on foot.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.