I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently as a safety precaution

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you frequently drive north up I-35 from Laredo, there will be a great chance you’ll find the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint north of the Gateway City closed.

According to Border Patrol officials, the checkpoint at I-35 will be forced to close sporadically as a safety precaution. Border Patrol agent Jaime Fierro said the occasional checkpoint closure is a move being done to help deal with traffic flow in the area.

Fierro said originally when the checkpoint was built, it was a response to the expected traffic that would come with the 2006 NAFTA deal. Back then, he says agents were ready to process 4,000 vehicles a day. Fast forward to now, he says agents inspect up to 15,000 vehicles on a daily basis. As a result, Fierro shares that the checkpoint sometimes can become a spot where traffic comes to a halt, so they have to resort to closing the checkpoint and just letting cars go through without questioning or inspections.

Fierro said, ”North of the checkpoint, we can open up all the lanes here for commercial trucks, but we only have two lanes going northbound, so it becomes a chokehold at times. We have to close this checkpoint because of safety issues and congestion. That’s obviously not what we want, but we have no other choice other than to protect the citizens coming up, and obviously, alleviate and expiate the trade and travel that comes through here on I-35.”

Border Patrol is working on other solutions. A new lane for commercial traffic is under construction. Fierro said closing the checkpoint is not the final solution and is temporary while they work to keep up with the current flow of traffic.

