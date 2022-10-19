KGNS recognizes Eighth Graders of the Month

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A group of students were recognized for going above and beyond in and outside the classrooms.

Your family of stations, along with the Laredo Police Department were on hand to recognize some stellar students for the Eighth Grader of the Month Awards for September.

The ceremony was held at the Falcon Bank headquarters where 22 middle school students were in attendance along with KGNS Anchor Mindy Casso.

Congratulations to all the stellar students from us here at your good neighbor station!

