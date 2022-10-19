Laredo College hosts Board of Trustees candidate forums

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo College is having its own candidate forums for its Board of Trustees’ upcoming election.

The LC Board of Trustees is the college’s nine-member governing authority. Every two years, there’s an election for three of the members which run on staggered terms for six years.

The forums are an excellent way to meet the candidates and hear their views firsthand. The first of two forums is tomorrow. It will be moderated by students. The second forum, moderated by faculty, will take place next week.

Prakash K. Mansinghani, Laredo College Professor of Government & Faculty Senate President, said, ”This isn’t just for faculty and staff, it’s for the wider community. All of the positions that we have for this election are at large and so the entire city of Laredo gets to vote on these elections. The citizens should have an opportunity to make an informed decision and it’s incumbent upon us to play a role as a higher-education institution in informing our citizens about what the best decision should be.”

Below you can find the dates and times as well as the location for the forums:

Early voting begins Monday, October 24 and Election Day is on November 8.

