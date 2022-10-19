Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo College hosts Board of Trustees candidate forums

File photo: Laredo College
File photo: Laredo College(KGNS)
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo College is having its own candidate forums for its Board of Trustees’ upcoming election.

The LC Board of Trustees is the college’s nine-member governing authority. Every two years, there’s an election for three of the members which run on staggered terms for six years.

The forums are an excellent way to meet the candidates and hear their views firsthand. The first of two forums is tomorrow. It will be moderated by students. The second forum, moderated by faculty, will take place next week.

Prakash K. Mansinghani, Laredo College Professor of Government & Faculty Senate President, said, ”This isn’t just for faculty and staff, it’s for the wider community. All of the positions that we have for this election are at large and so the entire city of Laredo gets to vote on these elections. The citizens should have an opportunity to make an informed decision and it’s incumbent upon us to play a role as a higher-education institution in informing our citizens about what the best decision should be.”

Below you can find the dates and times as well as the location for the forums:

Early voting begins Monday, October 24 and Election Day is on November 8.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman remembers son nearly a year after AstroWorld tragedy
Laredo family remembers loved one killed in AstroWorld Music Festival
Car chase in Santo Nino area
Vehicle pursuit prompts brief lockdown at South Laredo school
Fire at Texas pumpkin patch damages 73 vehicles
Fire at Texas pumpkin patch damages 73 vehicles
Claudia De La Cruz recognized as Teacher of the Month
United South High School teacher recognized as Teacher of the Month
A vehicle accident is reported at a north Laredo mobile store.
Car crashes into north Laredo mobile store

Latest News

Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently
Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently
Hit and run accident reported in downtown Laredo
Hit and run accident reported in downtown Laredo
Laredo school districts take a stand against bullying on Unity Day
Laredo school districts take a stand against bullying on Unity Day
I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently
I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently as a safety precaution
City announces new road to help alleviate traffic on Mines Road
City of Laredo announces new road to help alleviate traffic on Mines Road