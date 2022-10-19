Laredo invited to local church’s fall festival

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Nothing says fall in Laredo like a nice jamaica to get everyone’s spirits up. The community is invited to Saint John Neumann Catholic Church’s Fall Festival on Saturday, October 29 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

People can expect all kinds of food, games, and some live music from groups like the Ricky Ram Band. The church’s pastor, Father Salvador Pedroza, said they’re excited to get the community together for their first event post-pandemic. “Some people are still kind of afraid to come to church, so we are inviting them and this will be a good occasion for the festival to really have a good time, not just fundraising, but also being family, being a community, being a parish,” said Father Pedroza.

Saint John Neumann Catholic Church is located at the corner of Hillside and Springfield. The festival is completely free to the public.

