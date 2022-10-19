Laredo Police need help identifying possible robbery suspect

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorites need your help locating a man accused of an armed robbery.

The incident was reported on October 12 at the 3400 block of North Arkansas Avenue

Laredo Police say the suspect is described as having light to medium skin complexion and is possibly five feet, nine inches in height.

If you have any information on his identity or his whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward.

