Laredo school districts take a stand against bullying on Unity Day(KGNS)
By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District stood together as a front against bullying. Officials came together on Wednesday, October 19 to proclaim it “Unity Day.”

Unfortunately, officials say they’ve seen an increase in bullying since students largely returned after the pandemic. Melissa Ramirez, the director of guidance and counseling at UISD, said, “One out of five children are being bullied, so we want to join forces as a community to make sure that students and parents know that there’s help out there. It’s important for them to come to their counselors and speak to them about it.”

”Unity Day” is a national campaign that started in 2011. It is now being recognized locally by institutes of higher education, like TAMIU and Laredo College joining in, as well as LISD.

