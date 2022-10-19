Man found guilty of aggravated assault

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man accused of tackling and severely injuring another man is found guilty of aggravated assault.

On Tuesday, the jury rendered a guilty verdict for Sergio Alejandro Bernal, after a two-hour deliberation in the 111th District Court.

The incident happened on June of 2019 at around 3 a.m. when police were called out to an assault call where they found a man faced down in a driveway bleeding.

After a thorough investigation, it was determined that Bernal had tackled the man to the floor hitting his head on the pavement of a residential driveway.

Bernal will spend four years in prison followed by four years of supervised release.

He will also have to pay restitution out of pocket.

