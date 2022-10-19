Pet of the Week: Angelica

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the non-profit organization Best Friends For Life is looking for a home for Angelica.

The fierce feline just turned seven months on Tuesday, she was born on Mar. 19.

She spayed, fully vaccinated and is already microchipped.

Angelica is up for adoption at Petco North.

She is a fairly young cat but she has plenty of love to give and energy to play with.

If you would like to adopt Angelica, you can head on over to Petco North or call (956) 286-2375.

