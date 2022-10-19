LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Its going to be a pleasant day in the upper 50s a few clouds then gradual clearing up.

Today sunny and dry conditions a high of 75.

Tonight with be a good night to stargaze with clear skies and a low 53.

Warming trend will begin tomorrow were highs will increase in the 80s.

Lows will also start to go back up into the 60s and 70s beginning Friday.

This weekend will feel like summer humid conditions and highs increasing into the low 90s.

