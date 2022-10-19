Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Sleep may be as important for heart health as diet, study says

FILE: A new study supports years of research that shows sleep, especially the deepest, most...
FILE: A new study supports years of research that shows sleep, especially the deepest, most healing kind, boosts immune functioning.(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you want to keep your heart in tip-top shape, make sure to get enough sleep.

According to a study in Wednesday’s Journal of the American Heart Association, the more sleep a person gets, the better it is for their heart health.

The findings are based on sleep data from 2,000 participants who were middle-aged or older.

Researchers said people who sleep less than seven hours per night have an increased risk of heart disease risk issues including type 2 diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults get at least seven hours of sleep per day.

Earlier this year, the American Heart Association added sleep duration to its heart checklist known as “Life’s Essential Eight.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car chase in Santo Nino area
Vehicle pursuit prompts brief lockdown at South Laredo school
Fire at Texas pumpkin patch damages 73 vehicles
Fire at Texas pumpkin patch damages 73 vehicles
Woman remembers son nearly a year after AstroWorld tragedy
Laredo family remembers loved one killed in AstroWorld Music Festival
Claudia De La Cruz recognized as Teacher of the Month
United South High School teacher recognized as Teacher of the Month
Court rules for City of El Cenizo to hold elections
Power outage reported in south Webb County

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre,...
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
This combination of booking photos provided by the El Paso, Texas, County Sheriff's Office on...
Migrant survivors of West Texas shooting detained by ICE
Putin announced he signed a law introducing martial law in four Ukrainian regions the Kremlin...
Putin announces martial law in annexed Ukraine
Krispy Kreme says customers can expect them to make their Mickey D’s debut starting Oct. 26.
Some McDonald’s will start selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts