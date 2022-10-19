Valentin Ruiz announces candidacy for LISD District 5

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Another candidate is throwing his hat into the race for LISD Board of Trustees District Five.

Newcomer, Valentin “Vale” Ruiz is a veteran, educator, and father of two.

Mr. Ruiz said he saw the need to get involved after noticing that the JROTC program was getting overlooked when compared to other school activities.

If he gets elected, he said he plans to fight fraud, waste, and abuse.

“They should invest the money in the students’ needs like classroom space and not spend money like new offices for the superintendent or HR”, said Ruiz. “The kids need classroom space, they need to be safe in school, the security guards and the police officers need training in T triple C, which is how to stop the bleed and prevent them from dying if they get shot or stabbed in school.”

Ruiz adds that he has been bringing up these issues to board members since 2019.

He believes his experience as a teacher aid will come in handy if gets elected.

