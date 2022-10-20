Shop Local
Astroworld victim’s family settles lawsuit against Travis Scott and Live Nation

By NBC News Channel
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HOUSTON, TX (KGNS) - At least one of the lawsuits filed against rapper Travis Scott, Live Nation and others involved in the AstroWorld tragedy have settled.

The victim’s lawyer filed the lawsuit on behalf of more than 120 clients, including Axel Acosta, 21, who died at the festival.

The lawyer said Acosta’s family reached a settlement and the terms are confidential.

A medical examiner listed Axel’s death as “Compression asphyxia.”

Officials said there were about $50,000 people in attendance at the festival during the time of the incident.

One of the victims was Laredoan Rudy Pena who died at the age of 20.

When KGNS News last interviewed his family, they said they do not know the status of their case.

