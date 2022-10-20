Congressman Cuellar to help Guatemala’s migrant crisis

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Guatemala is facing a migration crisis at its southern border with Honduras, and they are reaching out to the United States for help.

Congressman Henry Cuellar said Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei called him asking for help.

“We got to take advantage and work with those countries that want to work with us. We help them, less people come to the border”, said Cuellar.

According to Cuellar, Guatemala is overwhelmed with migrants from mostly Venezuela and Cuba crossing through hoping to make their way to the U.S.

President Giammattei shared pictures of a caravan of migrants from Venezuela and other countries trying to cross into Guatemala.

The congressman believes Guatemala is feeling overwhelmed by the situation.

“They did ask for some buses so they can move some of the migrants around. They asked, ‘look we got so many people, we need help with food and medicine’. And then the third thing is, there are so many people there, that it becomes very difficult for Guatemala. But they did ask for what we call ICE air, airplanes where they can move some of the migrants and try to send them back to their country”, said Cuellar.

After a phone call with President Giammattei, Cuellar says, he proceeded to call the Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas to share the information and propose helping the government of Guatemala.

“Bottom line is this, the more we help another country, the less people will come over here”, said Cuellar.

At this time, it is not confirmed what aid if any will be headed to Guatemala.

The associates press reports that Venezuelans have become the second-largest nationality stopped at the U.S.-Mexico border after Mexicans.

They have also surpassed Guatemalans and Hondurans.

